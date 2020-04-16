L&T share price up 3% after heavy engineering arm bags order of Rs 1,000-2,500cr in Q4FY20

Larsen & Toubro share price was up 3 percent intraday on April 16 after the heavy engineering arm of the company had won significant contracts in Q4 of FY20.

The unit secured orders for Key Gasification Equipment from Wuhan Engineering Ltd, China against stiff Chinese competition for Talcher Fertilizer, which is the first-of-its-kind Coal gasification project in India. It will produce 1.27 MMTPA of Urea through the gasification of the mixed feedstock of Indian coal with high ash content and pet coke, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Financial Year 2020 has been yet another significant year for LOT Heavy Engineering and the team secured various orders of Critical Reactors both from international as well as domestic markets. Customers have reposed their confidence in our reliable performance through several repeat orders. Our focus on organizational excellence coupled with digitalization helped us to deliver value to our customers," said Anil V Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, LEtT Heavy Engineering.

Earlier, Larsen & Toubro received two contracts from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure from NCRTC in Uttar Pradesh.

On April 9, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its board had approved long-term borrowing of up to Rs 9,000 crore. It said in its statement that the Board of Directors had allowed the company to raise the funds “either through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate”.

It also bagged order from the Indian Army. The Smart World, a communication business of L&T Construction, has secured a large order from the army to establish a first-of-its-kind Unified Network Management System to manage, support and operate the countrywide Armed Forces Network under the Network for Spectrum (NFS), the company said in the release.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight stance on the stock with target of Rs 941 per share. The firm is of the view that sharp correction in the stock price of L&T provides a good opportunity for long-term investors, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

L&T trades at relative P/B multiple of 0.7x, the brokarage firm said. It is of the view that key catalyst includes potential buyback or special dividend from the company adding that L&T may witness stronger domestic order from H2FY21, it said.

The stock price gained 13 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 907.45, up Rs 27.55, or 3.13 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 915.80 and an intraday low of Rs 871.70.