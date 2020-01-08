L&T share price slips 2% after Credit Suisse cuts earnings estimate

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price declined 2.7 percent intraday on January 8 after research house Credit Suisse has maintained neutral rating with a target at Rs 1,460 per share.

According to the research house, it was exceptionally slow Q3FY20 order inflows, as it added up to only Rs 5,000-6,000 crore so far.

Credit Suisse cut FY20/21/22 earnings by 2-4 percent.

It builds flat inflows in FY20 versus guidance of 10-12 percent growth, it added.

At 14:20 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,293.30, down Rs 26.95, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,606.70 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,202.30 on 28 May 2019 and 14 February 2019, respectively.