L&T share price rises 5% on order win from Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 5 percent intraday on April 7 after the company bagged an order from the Indian Army.

The Smart World, a communication business of L&T Construction, has secured a large order from the army to establish a first-of-its-kind Unified Network Management System to manage, support and operate the countrywide Armed Forces Network under the Network for Spectrum (NFS), the company said in the release.

The value of the contract is between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore and is to be implemented in 18 months followed by three years of warranty and seven years of AMC, it added.

"The order involves creating a centralised network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under NFS which interconnects 414 defence stations," said L&T CEO and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan said.

At 1230 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 808.80, up Rs 33.95, or 4.38 percent, on the BSE.