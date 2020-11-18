L&T share price rises 4% on biggest order win from Tata Steel

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose more than 4 percent intraday on November 18 after the company bagged biggest orders ever from Tata Steel.

The Construction and Mining Equipment business of Larsen a Toubro has secured one of its biggest orders ever to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel.

The order comprises of 41 units of Komatsu HD785-7 (100 Ton Dump Truck), three units of Komatsu WA900-3E0 (9 Cum Wheel Loader) and two units of Komatsu D275A-5R (410HP Crawler Dozer). The scope includes supply of equipment and full maintenance contract for 60,000 hours of equipment operation.

26 of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel's Iron Ore Mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 Ton Dump Trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel's West Bokaro Coal Mines in Jharkhand.

"Komatsu's superior products and L&T's seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India's largest steel producer - Tata Steel, in their growth journey, said S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.

At 11:22 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,130, up Rs 49.10, or 4.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,417.50 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 21 November, 2019 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.28 percent below its 52-week high and 70.94 percent above its 52-week low.