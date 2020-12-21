MARKET NEWS

L&T share price rises 4% as NSDL increases FPI limit to 74%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was the top gainer among the index stocks with the share price rising over 4 percent intraday on December 21 after National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) updated FPI limit for the company.

NSDL has updated FPI limit in the company to 74 percent from 49 percent via automatic route, reported CNBC-TV18.

Also, L&T consortium was the lowest bidder in tender for bullet train bridges, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 10:18 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,325.90, up Rs 44.35, or 3.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.85 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 01 February, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.19 percent below its 52-week high and 100.57 percent above its 52-week low.
