MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

L&T share price rises 2% ahead of Q3 result

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,395 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 21 January, 2021 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 2 percent in early trade on January 25 ahead of its December quarter numbers which the company will declare later today.

The revenue growth is expected to be driven by core EPC business. "We expect 2 percent YoY improvement in core EPC revenues in Q3 FY21 for continuing operations on improvement in execution across projects, and 4 percent growth in total revenue from operations," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Narnolia Financial Services, which sees a 28 percent decline in profit and 4 percent growth in revenue YoY, expects order inflow of around Rs 62,000 crore for Q3 FY21 mainly driven by Infrastructure.

Motilal Oswal feels key things to watch out for would be a ramp-up in execution trend and return of migrant labourers to project sites, the outlook for Q4 FY21 and commentary on working capital management.

At 09:30 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,382.55, up Rs 20.45, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

L&T

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,395 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 21 January, 2021 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.1 percent below its 52-week high and 108.71 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

Budget 2021 | How can the budget turn public sector banks into engines of growth?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.