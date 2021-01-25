L&T share price rises 2% ahead of Q3 result

live bse live

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 2 percent in early trade on January 25 ahead of its December quarter numbers which the company will declare later today.

The revenue growth is expected to be driven by core EPC business. "We expect 2 percent YoY improvement in core EPC revenues in Q3 FY21 for continuing operations on improvement in execution across projects, and 4 percent growth in total revenue from operations," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Narnolia Financial Services, which sees a 28 percent decline in profit and 4 percent growth in revenue YoY, expects order inflow of around Rs 62,000 crore for Q3 FY21 mainly driven by Infrastructure.

Motilal Oswal feels key things to watch out for would be a ramp-up in execution trend and return of migrant labourers to project sites, the outlook for Q4 FY21 and commentary on working capital management.

At 09:30 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,382.55, up Rs 20.45, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,395 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 21 January, 2021 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.1 percent below its 52-week high and 108.71 percent above its 52-week low.