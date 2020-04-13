App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 11:48 AM IST

L&T share price jumps 5% on order wins for water & effluent treatment

The stock jumped over 10 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 855.95, up Rs 43.60, or 5.37 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Larsen & Toubro jumped over 5 percent intraday on April 13 after the company bagged orders for its water & effluent treatment business.

The Water a Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured three Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) Water Management orders from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The projects aim to deliver continuous pressurized water supply (24X7) to consumers and achieve target NRW (Non-Revenue Water) by reducing losses through the development of suitable water infrastructure and utility improvements. The projects are designed to deliver water to about 29 lakh people, it said.

The company approved fund raising and the company received global contracts on April 9. In its BSE filing, L&T said the board of directors on April 9 approved long-term borrowing up to Rs 9,000 crore, either through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate.

The stock jumped over 10 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 855.95, up Rs 43.60, or 5.37 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 855.95 and an intraday low of Rs 809.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 11:48 am

