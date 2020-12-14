PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

L&T share price gains nearly 6% after order wins for construction arm

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,383.85 and 52-week low of Rs 661.05 on February 1, 2020 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 03:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained nearly 6 percent intraday on December 14 after the company's construction arm secured orders for two of its businesses.

Its building & residential business received an add-on order from a "reputed developer" for works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works.

The business has also secured a design-and-build order from a reputed client to construct a multispecialty hospital at Nagpur.

The IT and office space business received an order from a reputed client for a mixed-used building at Bengaluru.

L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business secured another package for providing Electrical a Mechanical Systems for tunnels in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

Close

At 1500 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,254.10, up Rs 59.80, or 5.01 percent on the BSE.

L^t

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.85 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on February 1, 2020 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 9.38 percent below its 52-week high and 89.71 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Dec 14, 2020 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.