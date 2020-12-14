L&T share price gains nearly 6% after order wins for construction arm

live bse live

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained nearly 6 percent intraday on December 14 after the company's construction arm secured orders for two of its businesses.

Its building & residential business received an add-on order from a "reputed developer" for works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works.

The business has also secured a design-and-build order from a reputed client to construct a multispecialty hospital at Nagpur.

The IT and office space business received an order from a reputed client for a mixed-used building at Bengaluru.

L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business secured another package for providing Electrical a Mechanical Systems for tunnels in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

At 1500 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,254.10, up Rs 59.80, or 5.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,383.85 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on February 1, 2020 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 9.38 percent below its 52-week high and 89.71 percent above its 52-week low.