L&T share price gains as brokerages maintain 'buy' rating

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained more than 1 percent in the morning trade on December 16 after brokerages maintained their "buy" rating on the stock.

Nomura

The research house has kept a buy rating and raised the target to Rs 1,510 per share. Its valuations undemanding vis-a-vis the outlook. The government's focus on infrastructure provides growth comfort.

The rise in the share of multilateral-funded projects bodes well for the firm, while execution and cash collections are seen improving from FY22, CNBC-TV18 reported the brokerage as saying.

Jefferies

Jefferies, too, has stuck to its "buy" call on the stock, with the target at Rs 1,270 per share.

The Q3 order flow should see 36 percent YoY growth, while FY21 order flow would likely be flat YoY versus against its assumption of a 20 percent decline, Jefferies said.

The company should have surplus cash flows in two years to reward shareholders, reported CNBC-TV18.

Recently, the company's construction arm secured orders for two of its businesses. Its building & residential business received an add-on order from a "reputed developer" for works on two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works.

The business also secured a design-and-build order from a "reputed client" to construct a multispecialty hospital in Nagpur.

The IT and office space business received an order from a "reputed client" for a mixed-used building in Bengaluru.

L&T Construction's power transmission and distribution business secured another package for providing Electrical a Mechanical Systems for tunnels in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

At 0944 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,255.40, up Rs 9.15, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,383.85 on February 1, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 661.05 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 9.28 percent below its 52-week high and 89.91 percent above its 52-week low.