L&T share price gains 2% on order wins

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 2 percent intraday on January 4 after its subsidiary L and T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.

The order included an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract for setting up a petrochemical fluidized catalytic cracking (PFCC) including propylene recovery unit, EPCC-03 package (capacity: 2.9 MMTPA), for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.

It also received a mega EPCC contract for setting up a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCU), EPCC-07 Package (capacity: 890 KTPA) for the refinery project.

The DFCU is the biggest EPCC contract awarded in the country to date in the refinery and petrochemical sector.

At 1429 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,314.45, up Rs 17.45, or 1.35 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,383.85 on February 1, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 661.05 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 5.01 percent below its 52-week high and 98.84 percent above its 52-week low.