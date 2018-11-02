App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 10:12 AM IST

L&T rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 1329 crore

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,230.49 crore for the September quarter.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 2 percent intraday Friday as company won an orders worth Rs 1,329 crore.

The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth 1,329 crore across three business segments.

Water & effluent treatment business won an order worth Rs 710 crore. Transportation infrastructure business won an order worth Rs 481 crore. And smart world communication business has secured an order worth Rs 138 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,230.49 crore for the September quarter. This is a jump of 23 percent year on year against Rs 1,819.88 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

It reported a revenue growth of 21 percent year on year to Rs 32,080.83 crore from Rs 26,446.76 crore during previous year.

At 10:04 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,347.95, up Rs 15.15, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 10:10 am

