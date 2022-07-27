L&T Results | What investors should do after profit jumps 45% to Rs 1,702 crore in Q1

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) share price rose in early trade on July 27, a day after company declared its June quarter earnings.

Larsen and Toubro on July 26 reported 45 percent year on year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,702 crore for the first quarter of FY23.

On a sequential basis, the profit declined 53 percent.

Despite the strong on-year growth, the profit missed the estimates of a poll conducted by Moneycontrol.com which had forecast a year-on-year growth of 55 percent in its consolidated profit.

Consolidated revenues rose 22.2 percent on-year to Rs 35,853 crore and met the expectations. On a sequential basis, the revenue went down 32.2 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings:

Jefferies

Brokerage firm Jefferies has maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,215 per share.

The revenue and EBITDA was 11 percent and 10 percent above the expectations, while order flow growth was strong at 57 percent, YoY.

The management has maintained its 12-15 percent YoY order flow and revenue growth guidance.

Jefferies feels that the company should continue to benefit from execution and margin recovery, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Foreign research firm CLSA has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,050 per share.

The strong order momentum is continues and balancesheet getting lighter with lower liquidity.

The FY23 guidance remains robust, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Broking house Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,000 per share as the results were slightly below expectations.

The revenue was disappointment driven by infrastructure & energy segments and margin was lower in infrastructure & hi-tech manufacturing.

The order inflows surprised positively, given fewer announcements in quarter, reported CNBC-TV18.

Sharekhan

L&T reported all round performance despite global headwinds, supply chain challenges and a rise in input cost in a seasonally weak quarter.

Healthy order inflow guidance and optimistic management commentary on order prospects going forward gives us comfort. International

outlook too looks buoyant as there are a host of opportunities.

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs 2,075 factoring in increase in valuation multiple for the core business given robust order book of Rs 3.6 lakh crore (2.2xTTM revenue) and a promising long-term outlook.

At 9:17am, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,768.60, up Rs 18.15, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

