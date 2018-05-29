L&T Q4 review: Global brokerages see up to 40% upside

Global brokerages - Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, and Macquarie – have maintained their rating on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) post it Q4 result. The engineering and construction firm reported a 4.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 3,167 crore, beating estimates.

Revenue grew 11 percent YoY to Rs 40,678 crore. Other income was up 5 percent YoY on gains from treasury operations. Net profit came in at Rs 3,025 crore as against a Reuters poll of analysts which estimated a drop to Rs 2,994.4 crore.

The most aggressive target price on L&T post its result was issued by Jefferies. The global investment bank expects the stock to hit Rs 1,925 per share in the next 12 months, which translates in an upside of nearly 40 percent from Monday’s closing price of Rs 1,377.60 per share.

Most global brokerages are of the view that the management’s FY19 guidance signals an increase in business confidence. For FY19, it has guided for a 12-15 percent and 10-12 percent YoY growth in revenue and order inflows, respectively. It expects a stable EBITDA margin with an upward bias of up to 25 basis points (bps).

We have collated views from different brokerages post L&T’s Q4 result:

Morgan Stanley: Overweight| Target Rs 1,650

Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight rating on L&T post Q4 results with a target price of Rs 1,650. The FY19 order inflows were off to a strong start. Several large orders are likely to be awarded in FY19, said the note.

Morgan Stanley expects steel and airports contracts are likely to commence in FY19. Large defence orders could be awarded over FY19-FY20.

Macquarie: Outperform| Target Rs 1,821

Macquarie maintains an outperform rating on L&T with a 12-month target of Rs 1,821. The Q4 operating performance surprised positively led by margin expansion.

The order inflows were higher than expected, and the FY19 guidance indicates increasing confidence in a business environment. Macquarie reiterates L&T as their top pick with potential to 2x earnings over the next 3 years.

Jefferies: Buy| Target Rs 1,925

Jefferies maintains a buy rating on L&T post Q4 results with a target price of Rs 1,925. The reported quarterly results for March quarter were operationally in-line with expectations.

The management is also looking forward to a strong P&L in FY19. The balance sheet focus remains focused on improving working capital vs booking revenues.

CLSA: Buy| Target Rs 1,730

CLSA maintains a buy rating on L&T post Q4 results with a target price of Rs 1,730. The Q4 results were a beat on guidance as well as on inflow and margins. The Hydrocarbon business is going to be the emerging star and fast-growing business going forward.

L&T has a credible strategy to improve both growth and its return on equity. The stock is a good proxy for domestic capex.

