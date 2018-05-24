App
May 24, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech share gains 5% on good earnings growth for March quarter

LTI reported net profit of Rs 289.4 crore for the quarter, a growth of 2.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of LTI, which earlier known as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, rallied more than 5 percent intraday after it posted good sequential growth in earnings for March quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 6.2 percent sequentially to Rs 2,001.2 crore, led by broad-based growth across all businesses.

"It has been a very satisfying quarter and year. Digital revenue rose 42 percent year-on-year,” Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive of LTI, said in a telephonic interaction with Moneycontrol.

Jalona continues to see digital driving growth at the company. Digital revenues accounted for 33 percent of the overall revenue in the year.

North America remained the top market for LTI, with 66 percent revenue coming from the region. Revenue from Europe grew 9 percent sequentially, and accounted for 18.6 percent of overall revenue, while rest of the world grew 23 percent during the quarter and accounted for 7.4 percent of overall revenue.

The banking and financial services business- its biggest vertical by revenue- grew 24.5 percent during the year.

While retaining Add rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 1,650 (from Rs 1,390), Kotak Securities said the company reported another strong quarter with dollar revenue growth of 5.3 percent QoQ.

The research house expects company to lead industry on revenue growth in FY19 and raised its FY19-20 EPS by 4-7 percent due to change in rupee assumption & revenue growth upgrade. "We forecast 51 percent decline in company's forex income in FY19."

Axis Capital also expects 18 percent revenue CAGR & 290 bps margin expansion over FY18-20.

The research house has reiterated its Buy Call with a target price at Rs 1,750 and expects momentum in FY19 to be driven by non-top 20 accounts.

At 14:32 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,672.45, up Rs 81.15, or 5.10 percent on the BSE.

