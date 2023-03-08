 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T, HAL gain on signing supply contracts with defence ministry

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Share prices of HAL and L&T gained after the companies on March 7 signed separate contracts for trainer aircraft and ships with the defence ministry

Defence Ministry headquarters, Delhi (File image)

Shares of  Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and  Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were up more than 2 percent each on March 8 morning after the companies bagged contracts from the ministry of defence.

Though both proposals were cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on March 1, the companies signed the contracts on March 7. Share prices of L&T and HAL have risen 3.4 and 7.3 percent since the clearing of proposals.

70 trainer aircraft contract 

HAL signed a Rs 6,800-crore contract with the ministry for the supply of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force.