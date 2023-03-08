L&T, HAL gain on signing supply contracts with defence ministry

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were up more than 2 percent each on March 8 morning after the companies bagged contracts from the ministry of defence.

Though both proposals were cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on March 1, the companies signed the contracts on March 7. Share prices of L&T and HAL have risen 3.4 and 7.3 percent since the clearing of proposals.

70 trainer aircraft contract

HAL signed a Rs 6,800-crore contract with the ministry for the supply of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

Suchitra Mandal