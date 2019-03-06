App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains on order wins from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of the Phase-2 works.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1.5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company bagged order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured orders from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of the Phase-2 works.

The scope for Package No. 2 includes under-ground structures (tunnels & stations) 2.76 Km (approx.) long from Vellara Junction station to Shivajinagar station and three UG Metro Stations at Vellara Junction, M. G. Road and Shivajinagar on the Reach-6 line.

Package no. 3 involves design & construction of under-ground structures (tunnels & stations) 2.884 Km (approx.) long from Shivajinagar Station to Tannery Road Station and two UG Metro Stations at Cantonment and Pottery Town on the same metro rail line.

The project is to be completed in 42 months.

At 09:29 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,320, up Rs 13.35, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:35 am

