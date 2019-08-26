L&T gains nearly 2% on order from NTPC

Share price of Larsen & Toubro added nearly 2 percent intraday on August 23 after the company won an order from NTPC.

The power business of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has bagged engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system at Vindhyachal super thermal power station, Stage-I to II (6x210 MW Ft 2x500 MW), in Madhya Pradesh, as per company release.

This is in continuation to the order received for stage III and IV (2x500 MW and 2x500 MW) in September last year.

With this, L&T will be implementing FGD systems for 12 units constituting 4,260 MW at NTPC's Vindhyachal power plant which will have the maximum number of FGD systems at one location in India.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Government of India, to curtail SO2 emissions.