L&T gains 3% as construction arm bags contracts in Telangana, Jharkhand

Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained 3 percent intraday Thursday after company's construction arm has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.

Company's buildings and factories business has secured a prestigious order for the construction of campus development of IIT Hyderabad Package 3A at Kandi, Telangana.

The project has to be completed in 22.5 months.

The metallurgical and material handling business has secured an order from BHEL for Ash Handling Plant (AHP) to be installed at NTPC, Patratu Thermal Power Plant (3x660 MW) located in Jharkhand.

Its geoStructure business has secured an order from CMRL for the Central Square underground space development. The scope includes construction of diaphragm walls and three basements.

The above orders are in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

Recently, in the month of March the company's construction arm bagged contract for metro rail project Phase - 2 from Bangalore Metro Rail

Corporation. Also, its water & effluent treatment business has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India.

At 10:47 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,354, up Rs 39.05, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.