you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 2% on winning orders in India, overseas

The company received additional orders for ongoing transmission line jobs in India.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 2 percent intraday on March 3 as the construction and engineering company's power transmission and distribution business bagged orders in India and overseas.

In Bangladesh, the business won an order for design, supply, installation and commissioning of power transmission infrastructure for the 800 MW Rupsha power plant.

The company will also build 220kV substations in Nepal and set up 380kV and 230kV transmission-line corridors in Saudi Arabia.

On the domestic front, the business will design and construct a 50MW solar photovoltaic plant in Tamil Nadu.

The company also received additional orders for ongoing transmission line jobs in India.

At 1100 hours, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,168, up Rs 1, or 0.09 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

