App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 2% on increasing stake in subsidiary

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,606.70 and its 52-week low Rs 1,183.40 on May 28, 2019 and October 23, 2018 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added more than 2 percent intraday on October 18 after the company is going to increase its stake in the subsidiary.

The company has agreed to purchase the entire stake held by Old Lane Mauritius III Ltd in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, a subsidiary company, on October 17, 2019, as per company release on BSE.

The company is going to acquire 81,90,000 shares aggregating to 2.551 percent of the shareholding from Old Lane Mauritius III Ltd at the total cost of Rs 47.997 crore.

Close

The acquisition is not a related party transaction and is done on an arm’s length basis, the company said.

related news

The transaction will be completed subject to certain conditions precedent being fulfilled.

At 11:38 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,452.60, up Rs 28.35, or 1.99 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,606.70 and its 52-week low Rs 1,183.40 on May 28, 2019 and October 23, 2018 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.59 percent below its 52-week high and 22.75 percent above its 52-week low.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour