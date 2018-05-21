L&T gains 1% on orders win worth Rs 3800 crore

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.5 percent intraday Monday as company bagged an orders worth Rs 3800 crore.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has won two significant orders from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture company of IOCL, NTPC, CIL, FCIL and HFCL.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up two fertilizer plants of 2, 200 TPD Ammonia & 3, 850 TPD Urea at Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand).

The orders is in excess of Rs 3,800 crore, consists of two 2, 200 TPD Ammonia plants.

Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on lump sum turnkey basis and shall be executed concurrently.

Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering said, “L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the fertilizer sector and bagging these two orders from HURL reinforce s our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for fertilizers, refinery and petrochemical segments."

"We are extremely proud to be associated with these projects of national importance, critical to enhancing India’s food security and boosting the Make - in - India initiative,” he added.

At 11:08 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,325.25, up Rs 9.20, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil