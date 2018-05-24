L&T gains 1% as construction arm win orders of Rs 2,112 crore

Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained more than 1 percent intraday Thursday as company's construction arm won an orders worth Rs 2,112 crore.

L&T Construction's buildings & factories business has secured orders worth Rs 1565 crore and power transmission & distribution business got orders worth Rs 547 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 1,107.62 on 01 February, 2018 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.94 percent below its 52-week high and 20.82 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:18 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,337.10, up Rs 9.90, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil