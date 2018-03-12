App
Stocks
Mar 12, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 1% after construction arm wins orders worth Rs 2,597 cr

Water & effluent treatment segment has secured an order worth Rs 949 crore, which included two EPC orders from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited.

Larsen & Toubro share price gained more than 1 percent intraday Monday after its construction subsidiary has received orders valued Rs 2,597 crore, including transportation infrastructure business' order worth Rs 1,047 crore.

"A prestigious order has been received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of the 8.7 Km long Dwarka Expressway (Package – IV) in Haryana on EPC mode," the engineering and infrastructure major said in its filing.

It further said water & effluent treatment segment has secured an order worth Rs 949 crore, which included two EPC orders from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board and Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited.

Buildings & factories division of the company has won an order of Rs 601 crore from HSCC India Ltd to construct a hospital and academic campus for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

"The scope of work includes civil structures, finishes, internal electrification, HVAC, PHE, firefighting, external development works etc. and their maintenance during the defect liability period," L&T said.

At 10:57 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,301.20, up Rs 11.05, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

