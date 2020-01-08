LT Foods share price jumps 13% on launch of rice snack

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 43.75 and 52-week low Rs 18.00 on 11 January, 2019 and 31 July, 2019, respectively.
LT Foods share price rose more than 13 percent intraday on January 8 after the company launched a rice snack in the Indian market.
Daawat-Kameda (India) Private Limited, a joint venture company between LT Foods & Japan’s Kameda Seika, has launched ‘Kari Kari’, in the Indian market, the company said in a release.
Inspired by the famous Kameda Crisp, a favourite rice snack in Japan, ‘Kari Kari’ crisps are made from rice and peanuts are hearty & wholesome savoury snack.
A healthy snacking choice, this roasted rice snack is rich in protein and is available in 4 different flavours, Chilli Garlic, Wasabi, Salt & Pepper and Spice Mania to excite the Indian palate, it added.
At 14:13 hrs, LT Foods was quoting at Rs 24.25, up Rs 1.45, or 6.36 percent on the BSE.
At 14:13 hrs, LT Foods was quoting at Rs 24.25, up Rs 1.45, or 6.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 43.75 and its 52-week low Rs 18.00 on 11 January 2019 and 31 July 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 44.57 percent below its 52-week high and 34.72 percent above its 52-week low.