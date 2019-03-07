LT Foods rises 7% as co to make investment in its subsidiary

Share price of LT Foods rose 7 percent intraday Thursday after company has decided to make an investment in its subsidiary company.

The company in its board meeting has decided to make an investment of Rs 20,00,00,000 in the form of preference shares in its majority owned subsidiary company Daawat Foods (DFL) to strengthen the balance sheet of DFL and improve its current ratio.

Daawat Foods serves as manufacturing arm of LT Foods. In FY 2018, Daawat Foods reported a revenue of Rs 912 crore (5 year CAGR of more than 15%), EBITDA of Rs 105 crore and PAT of Rs 33 crore, company said in release.

