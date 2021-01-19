MARKET NEWS

L&T Finance share price rises 4% as rights issue to open on Feb 1

The issue will open for subscription on February 1 and will close on February 15.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
L&T Finance Holdings share price added over 4 percent in early trade on January 19 after the company's board fixed the price at Rs 65 per share for its rights issue.

The board has approved the rights issue price at Rs 65 per fully paid-up equity share including a premium of Rs 55 per equity share or the Rs 3,000 crore rights issue.

The company has fixed record date of January 22, 2021, for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue.

The rights entitlement ratio is at 17:74 (17 equity shares for every 74 shares fully paid-up equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date), company said.

If the shareholding of any of the eligible equity shareholder is 5 or more, such shareholders will be entitled to at least 1 equity share," it added.

At 09:18 hrs L&T Finance Holdings was quoting at Rs 103.30, up Rs 3.80, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.
first published: Jan 19, 2021 10:34 am

