L&T Finance Holdings share price rises on MF arm stake sale buzz

L&T Finance Holdings share price gained over 2 percent intraday on August 30 on news report that the company is in advanced talks with HSBC to sell its MF arm.

HSBC is in advanced and exclusive talks with L&T Finance Holdings to buy its mutual fund arm.

The sale of L&T Mutual Fund has been in the works for a while, people with direct knowledge of the development told Moneycontrol.

Earlier, private equity firm Blackstone was looking at finalising a deal to acquire L&T Mutual Fund, Moneycontrol reported. Blackstone proposed a deal at Rs 3,200 crore against the Rs 4,000 crore expected by the seller, but required the regulator’s approval.

The stock was trading at Rs 83.75, up Rs 2.35, or 2.89 percent at 12:01 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 83.80 and an intraday low of Rs 81.30.

SEBI is preparing to roll out a discussion paper on the ‘Framework for PE firms to invest in Indian MFs,’ according to people aware of the matter.

Given the delay and the additional approvals required, L&T Finance Holdings has been engaged with HSBC about a possible sale of its mutual fund arm.