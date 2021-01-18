MARKET NEWS

L&T Finance Holdings share price falls 4% after Q3 profit declines 51% to Rs 287 crore

The non-banking financial company's total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,622.16 crore from Rs 3,735.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

January 18, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
L&T Technology Q4 | Profit rose to Rs 204.8 cr vs Rs 191.5 cr, revenue rose to Rs 1,446.6 cr versus Rs 1,343.1 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
L&T Finance Holdings share price was down over 4 percent in the morning session on January 18 after the company declared its Q3 numbers.

L&T Finance Holdings on January 15 reported a 51 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.75 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 591.47 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal. The non-banking financial company's (NBFC's) total income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 3,622.16 crore from Rs 3,735.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Post Covid, the rural economy has performed better than urban and this trend is reflected in our disbursements, which are almost at pre-Covid levels. The festive season uptick and a steady recovery in collection volumes also underline our rural performance," L&T Finance Holdings MD Dinanath Dubhashi said.

"Our strong performance in infra disbursements should be seen alongside the sell-down volumes, which have increased on a YoY (year-on-year) basis," Dubhashi added. L&T Finance Holdings is an arm of engineering firm Larsen & Toubro.

The stock was trading at Rs 100.35, down Rs 4.75, or 4.52 percent at 09:31 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 103.55 and an intraday low of Rs 100.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Finance Holdings
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:45 am

