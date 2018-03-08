L&T Finance Holdings gains 3% on fund raising via preferential allotment to promoter

L&T Finance Holdings shares gained 3 percent intraday Thursday after the company raised funds through preferential allotment to promoter company.

"....has completed the preferential allotment to Larsen & Toubro, of 10,78,10,899 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 185.51 per share," the non-banking finance company said in its filing.

Through this issue, the promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the L&T Finance growth story.

"The capital infused by the Promoter will help fund the growth of L&T Finance's focused lending businesses – rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company," the company said.

For quarter ended December 31, 2017, the company declared consolidated profit of Rs 384 crore, a YoY growth of 42 pecent. Return on equity for Q3FY18 was 15.91 percent as against 12.81 percent in Q3FY17 – improvement by 310 bps.

At 11:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 158.45, up Rs 0.75, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.