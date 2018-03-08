App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance Holdings gains 3% on fund raising via preferential allotment to promoter

Through this issue, L&T has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the L&T Finance growth story.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Finance Holdings shares gained 3 percent intraday Thursday after the company raised funds through preferential allotment to promoter company.

"....has completed the preferential allotment to Larsen & Toubro, of 10,78,10,899 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 185.51 per share," the non-banking finance company said in its filing.

Through this issue, the promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the L&T Finance growth story.

"The capital infused by the Promoter will help fund the growth of L&T Finance's focused lending businesses – rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company," the company said.

For quarter ended December 31, 2017, the company declared consolidated profit of Rs 384 crore, a YoY growth of 42 pecent. Return on equity for Q3FY18 was 15.91 percent as against 12.81 percent in Q3FY17 – improvement by 310 bps.

At 11:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 158.45, up Rs 0.75, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #L&T Finance Holdings

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC