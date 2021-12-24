L&T Finance Holdings cracks 7% on $425-million sale of MF business to HSBC AMC

Representative image

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings fell nearly 7 percent on December 24 after the company on December 23 announced that it will sell L&T Investment Management to HSBC AMC for $425 million.

HSBC AMC will acquire 100 percent equity shares of L&T Investment Management, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund.

Apart from an aggregate purchase consideration of $425 million, LTFH will be entitled to excess cash in LTIM until the completion of the acquisition. In the meantime, both LTIM and HSBC AMC will ensure that there is continuity of services to their investors and counterparties, the companies said in a regulatory filing.

L&T MF is the 13th largest fund house in India, and experts believe market is unhappy with the valuations of the deal, which is putting pressure on stock of L&T Finance Holdings today.

It hit an intraday low of Rs 77.05 on the BSE, and at 10:24am, it was trading 6.3 percent lower at Rs 77.40.

“The transaction with HSBC is in line with our strategic objective of unlocking value from our subsidiaries which will help us to strengthen our balance sheet for our lending business. When seen alongside the recent capital raise, it provides us with enough ammunition to increase the pace of retailisation in our lending portfolio, which is one of our long-term goals,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings in the filing.

HSBC intends to merge the operations of LTIM with its existing asset management business in India, which had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 117 billion as of September 2021.