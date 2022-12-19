Lower bookings, cautious demand outlook by Accenture spells more trouble for Indian IT companies

Representative image.

Indian IT companies are in for a long winter as their global peer Accenture’s Q2 revenue guidance signals caution in demand outlook. Despite a good show in Q1 (Sept-Nov), the company’s revenue guidance stands in the range of $15.20 billion to $15.75 billion, which is slightly below analysts' estimates.

On a year-on-year basis, Accenture’s revenue from North America came in at $7.62 billion, up 10 percent. On the other hand, its revenue from Europe declined 0.5 percent YoY to $5.07 billion.

Its new bookings for the Sept-Nov period were at $16.2 billion, down 3 percent compared to last year. Despite good pricing in new deals, the management expects to see weaker margins in Q2 before any improvement in later part of the fiscal year.

According to foreign brokerage firm Nomura, Accenture’s FY23 guidance of 8-11 percent growth in constant currency terms indicates moderation in demand. Thus, it expects consensus’ FY24 revenue growth estimates for Indian IT companies to see downward revisions. Morgan Stanley also sees limited triggers for re-rating of Indian IT companies in the near term.

Meanwhile, Citi believes Infosys is the only ‘Buy’ in the sector and management comments on IT budgets remain a key point. “We remain cautious on IT stocks given the tough macro environment,” said Citi.

Accenture’s earnings come before those of India's major IT companies, and usually is an indicator of how Indian IT companies' results are expected to pan out. Share price of Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys and Wipro opened lower on December 19 after Accenture’s earnings.

On the back of recession fears in the US and Europe coupled with high valuation versus long-term averages, Nifty IT index is down over 20 percent for the year.

