 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Lotus Chocolate hits upper circuit as Reliance Retail eyes major stake

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Promoter and promoter group hold 72 percent in the company and the counter has a free float market cap of only Rs 44.21 crore

Share price of Lotus Chocolate Company gained 5 percent on December 30 and hit the upper circuit after Reliance Retail announced that it will acquire a 51 percent majority stake in the company.

Additionally, Reliance Retail will also make an open offer to buy up to 26 percent stake.

Lotus Chocolate Company opened 5 percent higher at Rs 122.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. However, was on low trading volumes of 3,591.

Currently, promoter and promoter group hold 72 percent in the company and the counter has a free float market cap of only Rs 44.21 crore.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

As per the share purchase agreement, Reliance Retail will acquire 6.5 lakh equity shares of the confectioner at a price per share of Rs 113 aggregating to Rs 74 crore. The selling shareholders are Ananth P. Pai and Prakash P. Pai.