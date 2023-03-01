Long Term Susbcribe to Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

Company is amongst the very few suppliers in India who have the capability to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and DCT solutions. Company is one of the leading players supplying transfer case systems to automotive OEMs in India and the largest supplier of transfer case systems to passenger vehicle manufacturers in India. Company is also the only player manufacturing and exporting transfer cases to global OEMs from India, and the only manufacturer of torque couplers in India.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, we recommend “Long Term Susbcribe” on issue.

