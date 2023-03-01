English
    Long Term Susbcribe to Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems. The research firm has recommended to “ Long Term Susbcribe” the ipo in its research report as on February 28, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities IPO report on Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

    Company is amongst the very few suppliers in India who have the capability to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and DCT solutions. Company is one of the leading players supplying transfer case systems to automotive OEMs in India and the largest supplier of transfer case systems to passenger vehicle manufacturers in India. Company is also the only player manufacturing and exporting transfer cases to global OEMs from India, and the only manufacturer of torque couplers in India.

    Valuation and Outlook

    Hence, we recommend “Long Term Susbcribe” on issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

