Long Term Subscribe to Keystone Realtors: Hem Securities

Keystone Realtors Ltd is one of the prominent real estate developers in the micro markets that company is present in Company command a market share of 28% in Khar, 23% market in Juhu, 11% in Bandra East, 14% in Virar, 3% in Thane and 5% in Bhandup in terms of absorption (in units) from 2017 to 202.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue.

