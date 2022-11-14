English
    Long Term Subscribe to Keystone Realtors: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities has come out with its report on Keystone Realtors. The research firm has recommended to “Long Term Subscribe” the ipo in its research report as on November 12, 2022.

    November 14, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    Representative image

     
     
    Hem Securities IPO report on Keystone Realtors


    Keystone Realtors Ltd is one of the prominent real estate developers in the micro markets that company is present in Company command a market share of 28% in Khar, 23% market in Juhu, 11% in Bandra East, 14% in Virar, 3% in Thane and 5% in Bhandup in terms of absorption (in units) from 2017 to 202.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Hence, looking after all above, we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:51 am