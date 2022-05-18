Long Term Subscribe to Ethos: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Ethos
Ethos Ltd. is the leading vertical specialist of luxury watches & accessories in India. Ethos is a subsidiary of KDDL (Dials and watch hands making company for global brands) and has omni channel presence. Ethos presently has 50 stores. Ethos represents 60+ premium & luxury watch brands in India with over 5,000+ products. Ethos has partnered with prominent brands like Rolex, Breitling, Seiko, Omega, Tag Heuer, Frederique Constant, Oris, Victorinox, Baume & Mercier, Raymond Weil, etc.
Valuation and Outlook
With strong growth prospects, we believe company to be candidate for long term investment purpose. Hence , we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.