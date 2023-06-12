Logistics stocks to rally on growing trade volumes, stable margins: Analysts

The fourth quarter of FY23 saw weak volumes across logistics names amid global recessionary trends

A recovery in trade volumes, coupled with stable margins and market share gains by organised players, will act as tailwinds for logistics stocks in the near-term, according to analysts.

Trade volume is the primary driver of share price performance for the logistics sector in India, foreign brokerage Jefferies said in a recent note.

The fourth quarter of FY23 saw weak volumes across logistics names amid global recessionary trends. “The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022 and impacted global trade,” Jefferies noted. However, QoQ volumes are showing stabilising trends, it added.

Analysts at Sharekhan have also highlighted improving trade volumes and formalisation of the sector as supportive factors for the players.

The logistics industry is one of the key sectors that has shown a strong revival after the pandemic, which affected the overall trade environment both domestically and globally, it said.

“Domestic indicators such as e-way bill generation, FASTag collections, Indian rail volumes, domestic port volumes, and foreign trade show clear signs of revival. Further, organised domestic logistics players have been able to improve business, led by user industries’ preference towards credible supply chain management in the wake of the impact of Covid on supply chain operations. Further, the third-party logistics (3PL) industry has seen faster improvement in operations, led by segments such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and FMCG. Hence, we have a positive view of the sector,” it said.

Global, Domestic Macros

Jefferies said global GDP growth is expected to recover in 2024 to 2.5-percent-plus after a dip in 2023 to 1.8-2 percent (CY22 2.9 percent), which should possibly see volumes bottoming in next couple of quarters.

Not only that, margins have moved in line with volumes as the competitive intensity in ports, roads and rail logistics has been broadly stable, barring a couple of quarters.

Jefferies believes 2023 should see Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) traffic rise for rail players and continuing GST driven organised players’ share gain in the road segment.

“Rewari-Dadri, final 127 km stretch of 1,400+km, that will link Gujarat ports to the hinterland has been commissioned in the last two months. Full-fledged commissioning after trial runs is in progress. EXIM cargo shift to rail needed this as it will mean end to end rail connectivity for cargo vs needing rail and then road for end connectivity. This should drive FY24 double-digit volume growth for Concor and Gateway,” it added.

Jefferies’ top picks in the sector are Concor, Delhivery and TCI Express.

Moneycontrol reported last week that the disinvestment of Container Corporation of India (Concor) is not moving ahead and is at status quo because of concerns raised by its parent organisation the Railways.

Jefferies noted that the near-term trigger of divestment is on the backburner and any progress here will be a complete positive surprise.

For TCI Express, it said trucking fleet relationships, customer relationships and historical land bank for setting up sorting centres are the drivers of its high ROEs and margin management even in an inflationary environment.

“We believe 31 percent EPS CAGR in FY23-25, 25-percent-plus ROE in an industry set for high growth for organised players could see the stock re-rate further as the company consistently delivers,” it added.

Regarding Delhivery, it said 2H FY23 results surprised positively with lower losses. “We believe current price factors in less than 10 percent express parcel growth in the next 3-5 years vs 30-percent-plus levels seen in the past. Delivery on the toned down expectations should be enough for the stock to move materially higher in 2023,” it said.

Earlier last month, Delhivery reported widening of its net loss to Rs 159 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared to the corresponding period previous year, as the logistics company's revenue dropped for the second straight quarter amid a slowdown in e-commerce.

Delhivery clocked an operating income of Rs 1,859.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 10 percent lower than Rs 2,017 crore in the same period last year. The logistics company had a net loss of Rs 119.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22 (2021-22).

Despite this, the company has seen a slew of ‘buy’ ratings over the past few days.

Macquarie Capital Securities (India) said the startup has what it takes to deliver in the logistics industry and the stock market, thanks to volume recovery, use of in-house tech and cost competitiveness.

In a note, analysts Aditya Suresh and Baiju Joshi said the research house was sticking to its 'outperform' rating after their latest meeting with company’s officials reinforced their positive view on the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities said Delhivery’s focus on building an automated ‘mesh’ network (which means option of direct routes across any two points) will enable it to capture a bigger pie of India’s logistics market.

Kotak said Delhivery’s ‘mesh’ network makes more sense for a logistics market as dynamic and spread out as India's, compared to the traditional hub-and-spoke model.

While a typical hub-and-spoke model has fixed routes where the shipments wait till there is maximum capacity for a particular route, mesh network is a dynamic mapping algorithm where the shipments are constantly loaded, routing through the maximum delivery date a customer might tolerate and minimum cost that can be incurred.

Delhivery shares are up over 10 percent this year till date, while TCI Express has shed 7 percent and Concor is down more than 10 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​