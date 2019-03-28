Lloyds Metals and Energy gains 6% after Maha govt confers 'mega project' status

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy rallied almost 6 percent intraday on March 28 after the company was conferred the status of Mega Project and received approval for incentives or facilities for proposed mineral based steel plant at Konsari, Gadchorioli.

The company in its BSE release said that it had attained the status of Mega Project under Package Scheme of Incentives - 2013.

It further informed of the approval granted by the Energy and Labour Department of Government of Maharashtra for the mineral based steel plant.

At 1036 hours, Lloyds Metals and Energy was quoting Rs 12.62, up 5.87 percent on the BSE.