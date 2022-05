business Why did Holcim sell its India assets to Adani? Analysis of deal impact on cement sector The Adani Group on May 15 said that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India -- Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd -- in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country. Ashwin Mohan who broke the story joins Karunya Rao.