business Morning Trade | Stocks In Focus: ICICI Bank, RIL, Future Retail; What's Buzzing In IT Sector? Tune in at 8:30 AM as we bring you the first episode of our brand new daily show, Morning Trade with Moneycontrol. Get stock ideas, your queries answered and know what’s buzzing in IT space. Join Karunya Rao in conversation with Goldlocks Premium Research's Gautam Shah and Moneycontrol's Madhuchanda Dey.