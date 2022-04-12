GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
LIVE: Decoding TCS results & impact on stock; what to expect from Infosys, Wipro & other IT companies
Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
How will the street react to TCS Q4 earnings, and what’s expected from other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro - Karunya Rao asks Madhuchanda Dey of MC Pro and Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.
Moneycontrol News
