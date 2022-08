business Live: Sensex Gains 257 Points, Nifty Ends Above 17,550 | Bajar Gupshup | August 23, 2022 Indian stock markets ended on a positive note on August 23 amid high volatility, led by gains in auto, bank, metal and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 257 points at 59,031.30, and the Nifty closed 0.50% higher at 17,577. M&M, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, and Tata Steel were among the major Nifty gainers. Watch Bajar Gupshup live with Yatin Mota.