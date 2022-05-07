LIC IPO: Issue subscribed 1.38 times on Day 3; open for subscription on Saturday, Sunday

The government of India is aiming to garner Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band by liquidating 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth. Of these, LIC mopped up Rs 5,630 crore from anchor investors on May 2 diluting about 59.3 million shares to 123 investors at Rs 949 apiece. Marquee investors, domestic mutual fund companies, domestic insurance companies, corporates and NPS were part of the anchor allotment.
LIC is the largest insurance provider company in India. It has a market share of above 66.2% in new business premium. The company offers participating insurance products and nonparticipating products like unit-linked insurance products, saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity & pension products. As of 30 Sep 2021, it has a total AUM of `39 lakh Cr. LIC operates through 2048 branches, 113 divisional offices, and 1,554 Satellite Offices. It operates globally in Fiji, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
Valuation and Outlook
Considering the large scale of operations built over last six decade the IPO valuation subsumes most of the risk factors and prices in most of the concerns, the issue appears to be suitable for long term investors.
LIC Distribution Network
Discounted valuations to listed peers provide comfort: Angel One
At the upper end of the price band the LIC IPO is offered at P/EV (embedded value) of 1.1x as compared to other listed players which are trading at multiples of 2.5-4.3x Sep’21 EV. Though there are concerns over LIC regarding market share loss in the individual product business and low margins, we believe that valuationsfactor in most of the negatives.
Expected improvements in product mix and greater transfer of surplus over the coming years are expected to drive profits from current low levels which along with cheap valuations provide comfort. Key risk to the thesis is continued market share loss in the high margin individual business and continued high contribution from low margin PAR and group insurance business.
Girirajan Murugan, CEO of FundsIndia:
We advise LIC policyholders and employees category applicants to apply for the maximum possible. We also suggest investors, especially the first-time investors to apply with a long-term perspective and not short-term.
Murugan believes the valuation of the IPO is attractive to keep the issue stable. "The EV (Embedded Value) seems to be in favour of LIC compared to the existing listing players on the insurance space."
For those investors who are worried that LIC may lose market share to private players, Murugan thinks that LIC has a distribution advantage, increasing the sales mix of direct and corporate channels, and steady swing to a high margin that could be growth drivers for LIC going ahead. Hence, he has a subscribe rating on the issue.
BSE Circular on LIC IPO:
Trading Member/ Syndicate Member/ Sub-Syndicate Member/Other Intermediaries and Self Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs) are requested to note that Book Building Platform of BSE – iBBS (internet-based book building software) shall be available for bidding on Saturday May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm for Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC).
Please note that Initial Public Offer of Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) is available for subscription from Wednesday 04 May 2022 to Monday 09 May 2022 with bidding/market timing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. The Issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022.
Angel One:
Moreover, discount of Rs 45 and Rs 60 for retail investors & LIC policyholders makes the issue more attractive for them. Hence, we are assigning a “SUBSCRIBE” recommendation to the issue.
LIC IPO subscribed 1.38 times on day 3
The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) continued to receive a healthy response from investors on May 6 - the third day of the bidding, as the offer garnered another Rs 5,000 crore worth of bids. With this, investors have poured in Rs 20,269 crore into the IPO of the country's largest life insurance company in three days.
The offer has garnered bids of 22.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 16.2 crore shares, subscribing 1.38 times on Friday.
The IPO has received more than 47.2 lakh applications from investors till day 3, as per Edelweiss Partners.
Hello and good morning to the live blog on India's biggest IPO. The issue is available for subscription from Wednesday 04 May 2022 to Monday 09 May 2022. The issue period also includes bidding on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Sunday May 8, 2022. On the third day (May 6) the issue has subscribed 1.38 times.