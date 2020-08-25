LIC Housing shares jump 9% after June quarter profit rises 34% to Rs 817 crore

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance share price jumped almost 9 percent intraday on August 25, a day after the company declared its June quarter numbers.

The mortgage lender on August 24 reported a 34 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 817.48 crore for the quarter ending June helped by lower provisioning. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 610.68 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The provisioning in the first quarter stood Rs 56 crore compared to around Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period, he said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) was Rs 1,220.61 crore, as against Rs 1,181.86 crore for the same period of the previous year.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 2.32 percent as against 2.41 percent for the same period in the previous year. Almost 25 percent of the company's loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020. Individual home loans under moratorium accounted for 16 percent of the home loan portfolio. Nearly 77 percent of its developer loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020.

The stock has seen a steady rise in the last 1 month and was trading at Rs 301.40, up Rs 24.70, or 8.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 304.35 and an intraday low of Rs 286.10.

"The rise in profit is mainly attributed to provisioning which was lower in the quarter as compared to the last time (Q1 FY20). However, we have fully provided for whatever is required," the company's managing director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

Total disbursements were Rs 3,560 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 10,261 crore for the corresponding period in FY2020. Out of this, disbursement in individual home loan segment was Rs 3,034 crore as against Rs 7,871 crore whereas project loans were Rs 159 crore compared with Rs 829 crore.

The total loan portfolio grew 6 percent to Rs 2,09,817 crore as against Rs 1,97,768 crore.