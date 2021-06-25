LIC Housing Finance share price gains on plan to raise over Rs 2,334 crore from LIC

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

LIC Housing Finance share price added 2 percent in the morning session on June 25 after the company decided to raise over Rs 2,334 crore from LIC as equity capital.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will infuse about Rs 2,334.70 crore in its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance by picking up an additional stake in the company.

LIC Housing Finance will issue shares at Rs 514.25 apiece to its promoter LIC on a preferential basis. The board of directors of the company in its meeting last week had approved preferential shares up to 4,54,00,000 through a private placement to LIC.

"The issue price of the equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each shall be Rs 514.25 apiece, which is the price calculated as per Sebi regulations, 2018," LIC HFL said in a regulatory filing on June 24.

LIC's shareholding in the housing financier after the allotment of shares will go up to 45.24 percent from over 40.31 percent. The company will seek shareholders' nod for the preference issue to LIC in its extraordinary general meeting on July 19.

The company on June 15 reported a 5 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 398.92 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021 due to higher provisioning for bad loans. It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 421.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

For FY20-21, net profit grew by 14 percent to Rs 2,734.34 crore as against Rs 2,401.84 crore in the previous year.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 610 per share. "For Q4FY21, the company posted mixed results where high provisioning dented profitability, even as healthy growth on disbursements and loan growth was seen. Strong business traction was seen with strong disbursements led by individual home segment, thus aiding AUM growth," it said.

"Asset quality wise the performance was sobering, with Stage 3 assets saw significant spike which impacted profitability. Valuations at 1.2x/1.05x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS are reasonable considering its high return ratios," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 466, up Rs 8.25, or 1.80 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 475.45 and an intraday low of Rs 465.80.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​