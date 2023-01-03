 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

LIC gets a boost as Kotak begins coverage, raises target price to Rs 1,000 a share

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

KIE's target price of Rs 1000 is higher than LIC's issue price of Rs 949, which the stock has not managed to hit since its debut

The share price of Life Insurance Corporation got a boost on January 3 after Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000 apiece. This indicates a 38 percent upside on the stock.

At 1pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 717.50 on the National Stock Exchange, higher by 1.13 percent. The scrip has fallen 13 percent since its listing in May 2022. KIE's target price of Rs 1,000 is higher than LIC's issue price of Rs 949, which the stock has not managed to hit since its debut.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

LIC has over 1.3 million agents, accounting for 54 percent of life insurance agents in India. "Their high productivity of 15.4 policies per year versus 0.9-4.2 policies per year per agent of LIC's private peers remains the bedrock of LIC’s market dominance and cost leadership," said KIE analysts.

Its dominance is unparalleled in the Indian life insurance sector, with
37 percent APE (annual premium equivalent) market share in FY22, the note added.

"Listed private peers largely depend on banks to drive their business. We remain positive about LIC’s ability to steer the product mix to the high-margin, non-par segment from the large share of the participating business," KIE said.