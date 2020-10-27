172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|lg-balakrishnan-share-price-jumps-4-on-surge-in-volumes-6020681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Balakrishnan share price jumps 4% on surge in volumes

The company's sales were up 1.22 percent to Rs 417.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 411.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LG Balakrishnan and Brothers share price gained 4 percent intraday on October 27 after the company declared its September quarter results.

Net profit of LG Balakrishnan fell 23.72 percent to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 36.47 crore during the same quarter last year.

Capture

Close

The company's sales were up 1.22 percent to Rs 417.01 crore in the quarter as against Rs 411.97 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.55 times and was trading with volumes of 4,364 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,774 shares, an increase of 15.65 percent.

The scrip was trading at Rs 257.05, up Rs 7.80, or 3.13 percent at 1001 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 265.00 and an intraday low of Rs 250.10.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #LG Balakrishnan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.