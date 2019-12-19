Lemon Tree Hotels shares gain 3% on new property licence agreement

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 3.5 percent in early trade on December 19 after the company signed a licence agreement for a hotel located at Goa.

The company has signed a licence agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’, as per BSE release.

This will be our fifth Hotel in Goa, company said.

Carnation Hotel, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing this hotel.

At 09:23 hrs, Lemon Tree Hotels stock was quoting at Rs 60.60, up Rs 2.10, or 3.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 90.90 and 52-week low Rs 48.00 on 02 April, 2019 and 13 August, 2019, respectively.