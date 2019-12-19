App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels shares gain 3% on new property licence agreement

Carnation Hotel Private Limited, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this Hotel.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 3.5 percent in early trade on December 19 after the company signed a licence agreement for a hotel located at Goa.

The company has signed a licence agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa under the company’s brand ‘Lemon Tree Hotel’, as per BSE release.

This will be our fifth Hotel in Goa, company said.

Carnation Hotel, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing this hotel.

At 09:23 hrs, Lemon Tree Hotels stock was quoting at Rs 60.60, up Rs 2.10, or 3.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 90.90 and 52-week low Rs 48.00 on 02 April, 2019 and 13 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.72 percent below its 52-week high and 25.52 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

