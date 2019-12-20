Lemon Tree Hotels makes international debut with Dubai property, share price up 4%

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rose 4 percent in the morning trade on December 20 after it opened its first overseas hotel in Dubai.

The property is owned by Al Waleed Real Estate LLC and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

“We are delighted to enter Dubai with our partners Al Waleed Real Estate. This is our first hotel in the UAE, and we feel that it holds immense business potential," said Rattan Keswani, Deputy Managing Director-Lemon Tree Hotels and Director-Carnation Hotels.

Recently, the company signed a licence agreement for a 44-room hotel located at Baga, Goa.